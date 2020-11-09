PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The charity Arizona Helping Hands helps serve more than 14,000 children in Arizona's foster care system.
Foster families depend on Arizona Helping Hands for basic supplies.
"Arizona Helping Hands provides everything from beds and cribs to clothing and diapers, personal care packages, even birthday presents and holiday toys to children throughout the state of Arizona," said Dan Shufelt, the president of Arizona Helping Hands.
Tammy Morales has been a foster parent for four years.
"These kids have been through so much trauma in their life, and some of them haven't experienced birthdays, or beds. I have one little girl she never had a bed. She was 10 when I got her and yes never had a bed. She slept on the floor," said Morales.
Morales is encouraging people to donate diapers and wipes to Arizona Helping Hands.
"They help so many people it's unbelievable how many people they help out with everything they do," she said.
In just week, Arizona Helping Hands went through 2400 diapers and 3000 wipes. Multiple that by 52 and that's a lot of diapers and wipes.
"Arizona Helping Hands tries to relieve the budget of foster families so that their dollars can be used on more essential items like food and groceries for supporting these children," Shufelt said. "Help out these foster homes who have opened up their hearts and homes to kids in need, by giving them these basic supplies and we rely on the community to help us make that happen."
Arizona Helping Hands needs donated wipes and diapers from the community. There are several ways to donate. For more information on Arizona Helping Hands, click here. People can also donate via Amazon. Click here or drop off donations Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm at 3110 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix 85032.