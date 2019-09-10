PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- "We want to get the word out to Arizonans that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous.”
State health officials are issuing a serious warning about the dangers of vaping.
After several cases of lung illnesses were reported, Maricopa Integrated Health System and Arizona Public Health Association delivered the mass warning about the health risks that vaping can bring.
"We have seen severe respiratory illnesses in several patients that are most likely related to vaping,” said Dr. Dan Quan, a medical toxicologist and interim chair of Emergency Medicine at Maricopa Medical Center. “We want to get the word out to Arizonans that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous.”
Not only are the health organizations warning Arizonans about the dangers of vaping, but they are also urging health care providers to screen for vaping-related illnesses.
Severe lung diseases have been linked to vaping, according to AzPHA officials.
Will Humble, AzPHA Executive Director, said the only way to prevent severe lung disease linked to electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices is to stop using the products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 450 vaping-related illnesses in 33 states.
“Arizona is sure to join the list because of the popularity of Juul and other vaping devices, particularly among teens and young adults,” said Humble, former state health director. “Just ask any high school or college student about the prevalence of vaping, and you’ll discover that we’re facing an epidemic.”
Arizona hasn’t seen an official case of vaping-related sickness. But health officials say they've seen at least two patients with pneumonia likely related to vaping in the last week. He believes there are more cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said many patients have acknowledged they use "marijuana wax."
However, no specific product has been identified in all cases, nor has any product been conclusively linked to illnesses.