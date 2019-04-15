PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More Arizona parents are opting out of vaccinating their children because of personal beliefs, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
AZDHS director Dr. Cara Christ, M.D. said she's seeing an increase in the number of parents submitting vaccine exemption forms.
[WATCH: 'The trend is very concerning.' More parents not vaccinating kids]
This includes child care, preschool age students and K-12 graders.
Dr. Christ called the trend alarming and is concerned about a measles outbreak.
[RELATED: State official: Lower immunization rates put Arizona at risk]
According to AZDHS, nine out of Arizona's 15 counties, including Maricopa County, are not adequately protected against vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, mumps and whooping cough.
[RELATED: Measles accelerates to second-highest level in US in 25 years and over 100,000 global cases]
"Right now, you have six out of 10 kindergarten classrooms in Arizona that would not be able to stop the spread of measles if measles was introduced into that classroom," she explained.
She added it's the third year in a row she has seen the increase across all age groups, including childcare/preschool, and K-12 grades.
[RELATED: Even with measles outbreaks across the US, at least 20 states have proposed anti-vaccination bills]
It's a heated topic.
One Phoenix parent said his daughter was unresponsive after a routine vaccination. He has not let that stop him from making sure she has her required shots, but he believes parents should have a choice.
[RELATED: Tempe mom of immune suppressed daughter worries about measles]
Another Phoenix mom said parents who choose not vaccinate their kids for personal reasons should seriously reconsider their decision.
"Our recommendation in public health is to get vaccinated. Vaccines are safe and effective," she said.
However, a Facebook group called the Arizona Coalition for Medical Freedom advocates for parental choice.
[RELATED: 'Just a matter of time.' AZ health official warns measles outbreak could happen here]
"Our mission is to ensure parental choice and informed consent. Parents deserve the right to be fully informed of all potential vaccine reactions and to understand that vaccine manufacturers cannot be sued or held liable for adverse reactions," said a group spokesperson in a written statement.
Some parents of the group believe their children have been medically injured by vaccines.
The group is hosting a March for Medical Freedom on May 18 at 9 a.m. at the Arizona State Capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.