PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An earthquake expert with the Arizona Geological Survey says an earthquake as big as the one in Ridgecrest could happen in Arizona.
Friday's earthquake had a 7.1 magnitude.
"A magnitude 7.0 and above would be very big and very disruptive here," said Michael Conway, with AGS. "A magnitude 6.0 would do some damage too."
The Lake Mary fault near Flagstaff has the potential to cause some destruction.
"It's tens of miles long, and it's capable of producing a magnitude 6.5 to 7.0 earthquake if it were to rip along the entire length," said Conway.
He said we would feel it in Phoenix, but it likely would only cause damage up north.
"They might cause a lot of damage on the I-17 and I-40 up here, and the railroad lines that go through Flagstaff, so it would be a major impact on transportation through northern Arizona," said Conway.
He said it will rupture eventually, but it's a mystery when.
"Unlike the San Andreas and some of the faults in Arizona, these faults have not been terribly well studied, so we don't know much about their histories."
He said the fault west of Yuma is capable of ripping a magnitude 7.0 to 7.5.
