PHOENIX (AP) -- Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill repealing a 1991 Arizona law barring HIV and AIDS instruction that "promotes a homosexual lifestyle" that will end a lawsuit filed by LGBT groups.
The signing Thursday came less than an hour after the Senate approved the repeal on a 19-10 vote. The House amended another bill to add the repeal on Wednesday, a day after Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich declined to join in defending the suit filed last month against the state's Board of Education and schools chief.
The 1991 law also prohibited HIV and AIDS instruction that "portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle" or "suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex."
The lawsuit says the law stigmatizes LGBT students.
Just signed #SB1346. Thank you @TJShopeforAZ for your leadership on this common sense solution, and for getting it done in a bipartisan manner.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 11, 2019
