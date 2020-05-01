PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey issued guidelines on Friday for retail businesses to reopen their doors for the first time in more than a month.

Initially, the stores will operate on a limited basis starting Monday by offering curbside service to shoppers and then be allowed to fully open on Friday under certain conditions.

Among the governor’s new guidelines, customers will be asked to:

Maintain a social distance of 6 feet from other customers and employees.

Wear masks to cover their nose and mouth.

Shop at non-peak hours if possible.

But the biggest changes for businesses and employees are inside the store. Workers will have to:

Operate with fewer customers inside.

Close fitting rooms at clothing stores and other enclosed spaces available to customers.

Screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms prior to their shifts.

Ducey issued the guidelines a couple of days after he extended his March 30 stay-at-home-order for another two weeks until May 15.

"We are going to return to physical health and economic health the Arizona way," he said.

During his mid-week press conference, the governor said he plans on a deliberate phased-in approach to reopening sectors of the economy forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“As we breathe life back into our businesses, we want to make sure we’re taking common-sense precautions to keep employees and customers safe,” Ducey said in a press release on Friday.

The next step for the governor appears to be reopening restaurants. Currently they are operating in a limited capacity, offering only delivery and pick-up services. The governor set a May 12 goal of allowing restaurants to reopen.