PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that he is ordering the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for Nike, who wants to build a manufacturing plant in Goodyear.
The Arizona Governor made the announcement in a series of tweets following a Wall Street Journal report that said former NFL player Colin Kaepernick urged Nike to pull a USA-themed sneaker, which featured a Betsy Ross flag. According to the report, Kaepernick and others found the shoe offensive.
"Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag," Nike said in a statement to CNN Business Monday evening.
Ducey tweeted that "today was supposed to be a good day in Arizona, with the announcement of a major Nike investment in Goodyear, AZ."
"And then this news broke yesterday afternoon. Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike," Ducey added. "Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish. Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism."
Ducey tweeted that "It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it."
"Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here"
Gov. Ducey stated the state's economy is doing "just fine" without Nike and added Arizona doesn't need to "suck up to companies that that consciously denigrate our nation’s history."
"And finally, it shouldn’t take a controversy over a shoe for our kids to know who Betsy Ross is. A founding mother. Her story should be taught in all American schools. In the meantime, it’s worth googling her."
This news comes just after the Goodyear City Council unanimously approved the shoemaker's plan to open a multi-dollar manufacturing facility during a meeting on Monday night.
(24) comments
The bigotry is strong today. Mostly from "patriots" who place the symbol above what that symbol represents.
Good job Ducey! Arizona is a job friendly state. As Ducey stated AZ had done just fine without Nike who the only reason are creating MFG jobs back in the USA is because they can no longer profit doing business in China with Tariffs. Ducey is right they have made a ton of money on single parents working parents who paid ridiculous prices for a cheap pair of shoes to people who live in the USA now that China didn’t work out for them they get INCENTIVES to build a mfg plant in the states well let their business stand with no incentives from proud Americans who realize what a great country we live in. They have the money to run their business just without as many incentives like tax breaks.
Didn’t know mike officials took there business decisions from a anti American person. Too bad would have been nice to have another company open up in Arizona. Oh well hope mike sinks too the bottom of the ocean now.there lower than whale dung !!!
Doug Ducey has won my vote forever!!!
Bye bye Nike, don't let the door hit you in the AZ!
The Republican Party used to stand up for American Business---what the heck happened?? Nike has a large African American customer base. The 13 Star Flag has been used as a symbol of white power by militia groups. Customer base is offended, Nike listens to their customers. Ducey decides to insert himself into this arguing that Nike's business decision is somehow un-American to make himself look good to whom he thinks are his "base". Arizona loses 500 jobs. Doesn't make sense now and won't make sense when its time to vote again.
Up until today I had never know the 13 Star Flag was being inappropriately used by such groups.
The 1792 13 star US flag is part of our history, so now we need to be ashamed of it somehow because their 'customer base' is offended by it? Since when do we have the obligation to rewrite our near 250 year history to appease a minute fraction of thin-skinned people that get 'offended' by something any time the wind changes? Simply because a particular group used it falsely to symbolize their wrongful agenda does NOT make the flag and what it stands for 'offensive' or less historically important. Using Nike's logic, we should immediately cease to buy/wear cotton products since that is in direct coorelation to the atrocity of slavery. End of the day, Nike can get off their high horse hypocritical platform about social injustice, they're ONLY concern is the almighty dollar and appeasing to their 'customer base' at the expense of shaming our history.
Good for Doug, if we don't take a stand agents companies and people who don't care about America, they will keep on walking all over us!
“the shoemaker's plan to open a multi-dollar manufacturing facility“. So, at least $2.00?
Good work Ducey! I guess if they don't build, that means Nike doesn't think kaperdik's jihad against America isn't worth a drop-in-the-bucket 1 mil.
Nike is a 9.1 Billion dollar corporation that sells 1500 pair of sneaker an hour. Phil Knight and his Nike brand are known worldwide. Not many people cared about Nike's advertising campaign with a has been like Colin Kaepernick. When Nike announced Kaep would be featured on advertising, the stock price shot up as did sales. Doug Ducey is a small insignificant nobody to Phil Knight. And Doug, you are way to late to the anti Kaepernick parade. You missed the parade just like you did hiring with Sue Black and Tim Jeffries.
Shame you don't care about your homeland and its history enough to understand this s the RIGHT thing to do, and really has nothing to do with Kaep other than his rotten and hateful attitude. He finds those shoes offensive; I find his attitude far worse than "offensive"! Ducey did the right thing.
You certainly are just like your daddy humpty Dumpty .Douchey. You enjoy putting people out of jobs just to get even with a man who belongs to a race you still think should be in chains.
Doug Doucey - What a snowflake!
You hear that Goodyear? Douchey says no jobs for you!! Partisan hacks cry "free speech" when they yell Mexicans are "scum" "rapists" and "murderers" and that "liberals" and "journalists" are the "enemy", only to punish an entire community because the party of "free speech" can't let a black athlete take a knee protesting excessive police brutality. -- https://www.propublica.org/article/secret-border-patrol-facebook-group-agents-joke-about-migrant-deaths-post-sexist-memes -- What is Dougy Douchey going to do about racism in police forces?
If he wants to protest on HIS time, fine, go for it! BUT he was protesting on the time and dimes of those in the stadia and watching on TV, not his own; the time he was being PAID to play a game to entertain others; THAT IS WRONG! And if he can't respect America's flag and anthem for which so very many have served, shed their blood, even DIED, so he has the RIGHT to protest anything without getting SHOT for it, then he's just a miserable excuse for an human being not worth my time!
Just the same as these musicians who decided to get on their political soap box during concerts . The fans are paying to see them perform, not to listen to their political commentaries. In the age of Social Media (for better or for worse), these artists, athletes, etc. have the perfect medium to protest or share their political views.
For a big company to do what a piece of garbage says is PATHETIC. Talk about the "tail wagging the dog" Thank you Gov. Ducey " GOD BLESS AMERICA"
Got that right!
Good for Doug !! You got my vote !!!
Good for Ducey. F Nike.
Aye.
'Tho paying tribute to anyone by putting their face on a sneaker is sort of a dubious distinction. And Frida Kahlo?! Why not Sally Ride?
