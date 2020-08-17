PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With President Trump repeatedly claiming that mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud, the Arizona Republican Party is urging voters to sign up for absentee voting.

The state GOP is sending mail pieces that ask voters to “Join President Trump & Vote By Absentee Ballot!” Included with the mail pieces is an Arizona ballot by mail request form.

There is no difference between mail-in voting and absentee ballots, but Republican Party leaders say the message on the mailers do not contradict President Trump’s position.

In a statement, Greg Safsten, the executive director of the party, told Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch that Trump opposes voting by mail in states that are unprepared and ill-equipped.

“Thankfully, Arizona has been conducting mail-in voting for more than two decades, and our state has developed a system that is safe and secure for every vote,” Safsten said.