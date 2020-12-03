PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Republicans continue to fight among themselves over unproven accusations of voter fraud and corruption.

The latest attack came Thursday when Daniel McCarthy, a candidate in the 2020 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, demanded the removal of Gov. Doug Ducey. "It is time to impeach this tyrant," McCarthy told a group of President Trump's supporters in a video he posted on Facebook.

The harsh rhetoric speaks to a growing split within the state party that has played out in public. Earlier in the week the Chairwoman of Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, harshly criticized the governor after he defended the state's election system and certified the results.

The governor returned fire, but the feud over the election results that gave President-elect Joe Biden Arizona's 11 electoral votes did not stop there.

A local Republican group from the East Valley called Ducey a "traitor" on social media, while state Senator-elect Kelli Townsend, a Republican from Mesa, questioned the governor's ability to lead.

Stan Barnes, a former state lawmaker turned GOP consultant, said Republicans should be able to mend the rift shortly. "I do believe it’s something like a fever that will pass and in the end everything will be just fine with the Republican Party," Barnes said.

But another Republican political expert sees fight dragging out and potentially dividing the party for years to come. "This has been going on for a long time behind the scenes quietly, certainly off of social media where there has been a civil war going on within the party and we’re seeing this play out much more in public," said Marcus Dell'Artino, a GOP consultant.