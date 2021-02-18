PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Not only is the severe winter weather wreaking havoc on parts of the country that aren’t used to it, but it’s also going to cost Arizona residents at the gas pump. We’re already seeing the increase. According to AAA, Arizona’s average gas price on Thursday was $2.63. The average in Maricopa county was higher -- $2.69 per gallon. That’s more than 10 cents over the national average of $2.58 and nearly 20 centers more than Arizona’s average last week.
Kim Quintero caught up with a self-employed man whose business takes him all over the Valley. He says the price surge is going to be rough.
“It’s going to probably cost me another $20 per week maybe,” Ben Festa said. “Right now, it just comes out of my pocket. If it keeps going up, then I’ll have to share the price with my customers.”
It’s a good bet that prices will keep going up. GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices nationwide, predicts the national average will go as high as $2.75 per gallon. That would mean the highest gas prices since 2019, and the highest winter averages in more than five years. And it’s all because of Mother Nature, says GasBuddy. The weather in the South has taken almost 20% of the country’s refinery capacity offline.
GasBuddy estimates that the U.S. is losing almost 3.5 million barrels of refining capacity every day. The company says the weather has forced the closure or partial closure of 11 refineries in Texas, where there's been a massive failure of the power grid, and one in Kansas. While refineries in the northern part of the country are designed to handle frigid weather, those in the Gulf states are not.
“The quicker the affected refineries are able to come back online, the better, and perhaps less painful for motorists than if they remain out of service for even longer,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have continued to rally as global oil demand recovers from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the extreme cold weather shutting refineries down, us [sic] motorists just can’t seem to catch a break. We probably won’t see much, if any relief, anytime soon.”
Once the cold snap passes, it will take some time for those refineries to get back up to speed, according to GasBuddy. But that’s not all.
“With gasoline demand likely to accelerate as we approach March and April, the price increases may not quickly fade,” De Hann explained. That means the national average could hit $3 as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend and the changeover to cleaner summer fuels.
Map: GasBuddy's 10 cheapest spots for gas in the Phoenix area (as of Thursday afternoon)
🡕 Cheapest Phoenix-area gas prices on GasBuddy | 🡕 Arizona prices
It's not just gas prices that are affected
The winter storms have also affected shipping throughout the country, including shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, Southwest Gas is asking Arizona customers to conserve natural gas whenever possible.