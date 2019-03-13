PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Offroading or mudding is a great way to get out and explore the deserts of Arizona.
"If you are an outdoor person, that's the way to go," said Duke Willson, offroading enthusiast and owner of American Powersport Rentals.
Willson has been offroading his whole life and now enjoys sharing the experience with his 10-year-old son. They have a few favorite trails they like to go on.
"Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, Rolls, OHV trails, Four Peaks, Sycamore Creek area," said Willson.
"While it can be fun for the people that own those vehicles, it can actually be pretty damaging to Arizona’s wildlife and their habitat," said Nathan Gonzalez with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Arizona Game and Fish is concerned about offroaders tearing through the puddles of mud left behind after our recent storms. This could damage grasslands, rip up native plants and harm fish.
"Some streams fish will lay eggs under the rocks, and when you drive through there you might wipe out the next generation of fish in that stream," said Gonzalez.
Willson agrees and thinks it's good Game and Fish is putting out a reminder for drivers.
"For the most part, OHV folks, they adhere to stuff like that. They are not there to tear up the desert, tear up the wildlife or plants," said Willson.
And it’s not just about the wildlife. Game and Fish is also concerned about people’s safety.
"Those vehicles can be unstable even on dry roads. Now throw in mud and water, and they can be even more difficult to control," said Gonzalez.
The vehicles can also impact the trails when drivers create ruts in the roadway.
"When those ruts dry, it can be dangerous for others. If they are coming around a corner and there's a big rut they can hit it, turn over the ATV and hurt themselves," said Willson.
Game and Fish is not trying to take away the keys.
"What we are asking is to ignore the temptation to go splashing through the mud," said Gonzalez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.