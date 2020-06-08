Wildlife photography contest

One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2021 calendar, which is published in the November-December issue of Arizona Wildlife Views.

 Tami M. Hoey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Think you have a knack for wildlife photography? The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is now accepting photos for its Arizona Wildlife Calendar photo contest.

The best-in-show photo is published on the cover of the issue and as one of the photos representing a month.

This year, AZGFD is partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Use the online form HERE to submit your Arizona wildlife photos. Each contestant may submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be uploaded as separate submissions through the form.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020.

Winners will be announced online on the AZGFD website and the Arizona Highways website after Nov. 1, 2020.  

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you