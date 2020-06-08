PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Think you have a knack for wildlife photography? The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is now accepting photos for its Arizona Wildlife Calendar photo contest.
The best-in-show photo is published on the cover of the issue and as one of the photos representing a month.
This year, AZGFD is partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Use the online form HERE to submit your Arizona wildlife photos. Each contestant may submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be uploaded as separate submissions through the form.
The deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020.
Winners will be announced online on the AZGFD website and the Arizona Highways website after Nov. 1, 2020.
