Arizona is one of three states without a texting ban for all drivers. A firefighter whose career was ended by distracted driving says 2019 is the year to change that.
[RELATED: Ducey supporting statewide texting and driving ban]
In 2009, Tucson firefighter Brendan Lyons formed the nonprofit Look! Save A Life, after responding to too many car crashes involving distracted driving.
In 2013, he became a victim.
"He wasn't even texting. He was just seeing who was calling, drifted into the bike lane, struck me from behind at 45 miles an hour," Lyons said.
He suffered six fractured vertebrae, a fractured pelvis and traumatic brain injury. It ended his firefighting career.
But it lit a new fire to push for a statewide cellphone use ban.
"We have a very watered down teenage bill that sends the wrong message," Lyons said. "The state is basically stating it's OK to text and drive as long as you're not a teenager."
Brendan said he's working with a legislator to get a statewide hands free law on the books. But they've tried at the Capitol, so what's different about this year?
[RELATED: Texting and driving: Should Arizona ban it?]
"This, for one reason or another, has been perceived as a Democrat issue," Lyons said. "I think having Kate Brophy McGee as a Republican in a conservative majority is really beneficial."
Brendan said 20 cities and towns in our state have distracted driving ordinances.
[RELATED: Yavapai County adopts texting ban while proponents push for state uniformity]
On Tuesday night, he was testifying before Glendale City Council on why they should have their own, which passed, when he learned about Ofc. Clayton Townsend's death.
[READ MORE: Glendale has banned use of handheld cellphones while driving]
"Hopefully it's enough attention to encourage the state legislature to pass a law," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.