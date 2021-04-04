TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) - It wasn't the outcome the Arizona Wildcats wanted. But despite the loss, the party still continued in Tucson as Arizona fans and students celebrated what's been a historic season for the women's basketball team.

Heading into the national championship game against Stanford, Arizona fans were confident. "I don't even know why we have to watch," says Arizona senior Seth Manger. "I should just get a notification on my phone from ESPN. Arizona: national champion."

That confidence and school spirit never went away, even with the Wildcats playing from behind for most of the game. "This is huge for the campus culture," says Arizona senior Jackson Wustner. "I mean it's been pretty rough the last year, and I'm really happy especially now that we can all be here and celebrate and cheer on U of A."

Down just three points after the third quarter, it was time to go big heading down the homestretch. And it doesn't get much better than a marriage proposal. "Oh I was very nervous," says Arizona junior Aidan Robbins.

"I was just in shock," says Arizona junior Leyla Craven. "Like I'm still in shock, I'm shaking."

And the Wildcats almost pulled off the comeback, coming up just one shot short.

But one missed shot doesn't define this team, and it certainly doesn't define this experience for the fans.

"It was a great time just getting to see us make it here," says Arizona sophomore Aidan Irwin. "Like we're a three seed, we're not supposed to be here."

"Even though it didn't turn out how we wanted, I think in school history that's a big accomplishment," says Arizona fan Leah McGlothlen. "And I think everyone was able to see that."