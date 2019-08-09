TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona family is warning about the dangers of bobcats after they were unexpectedly attacked by one while camping in southeastern Arizona.
The Ray family family takes an annual camping trip together. Their usual spot wasn't open this year so they tried a different one, near Mt. Graham, in the Coronado National Forest.
Everyone was making memories in the outdoors when the unexpected attack happened.
"It was crazy to go from thinking about setting up s'mores for all the kids, you know, around the campfire, in the blink of an eye, fighting, fighting for your daughter's safety and for the safety of everyone else around you," said Jared Ray.
Several loved ones were scratched or bitten but it was 4-year-old Dannika who was attacked first and worst. Jared knew something was wrong immediately.
"There was the scream that sends the chill down your spine," said Jared.
Frightened, the family fought back.
"Sam threw it twice. Berielle got it good with a rock. Just trying to do everything we could to get it to go away," said Jared.
It kept coming back.
"We can't believe something that small could cause that much damage. We just, you don't think it's going to be that big of deal but it's just so quick, so fast," said Heather Ray.
Two minutes was more like a lifetime.
Almost as quick as it happened, little Dannika is ready to move on.
"She was asking last weekend when we can go finish our camping trip. She's recovered well. I had a harder time. Yeah, she's doing better than we are," said Jared, laughing.
Arizona Game and Fish went to the campground that night to try and locate the animal. However, they were unable to find it.
The family learned the bobcat was potentially rabid and they were treated for rabies as a precaution.
The Ray family is trying to raise money for medical bills through a Gofundme account if you would like to help them.
The Rays will be ready for the trip again next year - but probably a different camp site.
