PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dale Stewart knows a thing or two about hiking boots. He's been working at the Arizona Hiking Shack in Phoenix since the 1970's. On Friday afternoon, ahead of the Labor Day weekend, he helped a woman find the perfect pair of shoes.

“Well, to have a job where you hike, climb, ski, kayak, canyoneering, raft -- should I go on? Where's the downside?” Stewart said.

Stewart grew up on ranches in Arizona and has a deep appreciation for the beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

“The lower Salt River, for instance, when you get out there at 5:30, 6 in the morning, you see herrings, bald eagles -- you see trout jumping. Yeah, it's a different world.”

From backpacking to first aid supplies, Stewart and the folks at the store have done just a little of everything during the coronavirus pandemic. Michelle Thompson, a spokesperson for Arizona State Parks & Trails, says they are also expecting a busy holiday weekend. Interest in Arizona parks and camping has been steady since March and April, she said, and park managers are meeting a lot of first-timers who want to take advantage of the outdoors.

While camping is now a popular way to social distance, Jonathan Mincks, who is the wilderness skills and safety instructor at the Arizona Hiking Shack, says a little preparation goes a long way.

“Taking a trash bag so you're not leaving everything out there, but also where you're going, when you're going, what the weather is going to be like,” Mincks said. “And throw in the clothes you might need for that.”

If you’re hiking, Stewart suggests getting outside. Do it early before it's too hot, wear light-colored clothes, bring a hat, sunglasses, and more water than you think you’ll need.

"It’s a desert for a reason,” Stewart said. “And it's because it's dry and arid. And as our summer has well shown us it's without mercy, and people make mistakes along the way because where they come from is not the same area.”

Thompson says all of it’s campgrounds are open, but because of COVID-19, there are capacity restrictions. There are fewer spaces open and less parking spots, she said. For Labor Day weekend, almost all cabins are completely booked and so are the popular camping spots.

