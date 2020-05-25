PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Memorial Day festivities looked a lot different this year, with most public ceremonies canceled in Arizona and no mass placement of flags at gravesites.
But that didn't stop families from honoring their fallen heroes. One of the brave service members recognized was U.S Army Sgt. John Brad Owensby.
His family visited his grave Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, to honor his memory and celebrate what he stood for.
"It's emotional," said Owensby's sister, Jodie Bushnell. "We miss him, and we're very proud of him representing our country ."
Sgt. Owensby spent 17 years in the military, serving two tours of duty as a medic in Iraq. He was later stationed in Italy, where he died unexpectedly in 2017, at the age of 37. He left behind a wife and daughter, and family and friends scattered across the country.
"He loved his men, he really did," said his mother, Gayle Owensby. "His men really loved him. We still receive messages from them about what a difference he made in their lives."
Owensby's other sister Kim said she felt a wave of emotion, the minute she arrived at the National Cemetery of Arizona, where so many heroes are being remembered this Memorial Day.
But her focus Monday was on one hero. The one who loved snowboarding, scuba diving, and hanging out with family. Not a day goes by that she doesn't think of her brother, and what he meant to so many.
"Brad always had a big smile on his face," said Kim Owensby. "He was laughing and cracking jokes and just making everybody else laugh. I will always remember that about him. Brad loved his country and loved his family."