PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizonans are feeling pain at the pump.
Drivers will head into the New Year paying some of the highest prices in the country.
At $2.71 per gallon, Arizona motorists are paying 45 cents more per gallon than the national average, according to the gas comparison website, Gas Buddy.
The company did not speculate why prices were so high.
But AAA reported last week that gas supplies are down in the Western region of the country which, "could cause prices to spike if there is a supply challenge in the region this week."
By contrast some of cheapest prices are found in the south and Midwest regions of the country.
For example, drivers on Texas and Missouri are paying about $1.94 and $1.83 per gallon respectively, according Gas Buddy's live fuel averages Monday evening.
