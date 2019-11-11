PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday as it looks at whether President Donald Trump can end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.
So far, hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, known as "Dreamers," are protected from being deported under the DACA program.
Karina Ruiz, who came to the U.S. from Mexico with her parents when she was 15 years old, is one of them. She lives in Phoenix with her three children, all of whom were born here. The 35-year-old Arizona State University grad and leading activist of the Arizona Dream Act Coalition made the trip to D.C. this week to attend Tuesday's hearing.
"I'm anxious for this process to end because every day, I wake up not knowing what's going to happen with the program," she said. "[I worry that] my family could be separated, that I'm going to have to deal with deportation."
Even though it'll be months before we learn what the U.S. Supreme Court decides, Ruiz said she will be paying close attention to how Tuesday's hearing plays out.
"It's a lot of uncertainty for my future and the future of my family," she said.
She said her DACA status expires August 2020 and she's not sure if she'll be able to renew it.
"I've been here in the U.S., in Phoenix, Arizona, [for] 20 years, which is more than half my life," she said. "I call Arizona home."
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, there were more than 703,000 active DACA recipients in July 2018. More than 26,000 of them were in Arizona. Only Florida, New York, Illinois, Texas and California have larger populations of DACA recipients
"We are teachers. We are nurses. We have so many identities that we have as immigrants and if we get removed, if they end the program, that's not just going to hurt us, but the rest of our communities."
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich signed a briefing, along with other AGs, asking the Supreme Court to allow the Trump administration to terminate DACA.
"The DACA program was never meant to be a permanent solution," Brnovich said. "Immigration reform instituted by Executive Order creates legal uncertainty for all. Regardless of where you stand on this issue, today’s announcement is a clear signal to Congress that it must act now to provide clarity and certainty on these critical immigration issues, and I am hopeful that it will."
Some DACA recipients in Arizona have plans to rally in solidarity in support of the program on ASU's Hayden lawn at 4 p.m.
Perla Martinez is an ASU computer science junior who grew up in Mesa. She was 5 years old when she came to the U.S. from Mexico with her mom, and is concerned about being able to finish her education. She will be at tomorrow's rally, which was organized by a group called Undocumented Students for Education Equity.
"It's kind of hard to hear your life being kinda discussed by people who don't know you or your story, but I'll definitely be watching it tomorrow," Martinez said.
