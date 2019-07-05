PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The director of Arizona's Department of Public Safety just got a surprise message from his father, who died 23 years ago.
"I literally read the first two words, 'Dear director' and I started to cry," said Col. Frank Milstead. "I could not imagine, until that moment, reading a letter that my dad had just written to me."
"There's no such thing as a coincidence," Col. Frank Milstead said
A time capsule, buried in front of DPS headquarters in Phoenix, was recently dug up to commemorate the agency's 50th anniversary.
Inside, were a number of medals, patches and newspaper clippings.
There was also a letter from then DPS Director Ralph Milstead, written directly to whoever was in charge of the agency three decades later.
And that happens to be Frank Milstead, Ralph Milstead's son.
"It was like my dad was complimenting me for ascending to this level and having those qualities, to not only possess the job but to do it at a very high level," said Frank.
Ralph was the director of DPS from 1980 to 1989.
His letter talks specifically about the importance of the agency and the brave men and women who work there.
Frank can't help but get emotional every time he reads the letter.
"I know a little about you. I know you are a good person, very successful and a leader," the letter states.
Ralph also wrote about his son, his sisters and the importance of family.
"In my line of work police work, there's no such thing as a coincidence, and this is very, very significant," said Frank. "It's one of the most remarkable things that's ever happened to me in my entire life."
Frank said he has now written his own letter that will be put in a new time capsule at the DPS museum, to be opened by the DPS director 50 years from now.
