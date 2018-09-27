EL MIRAGE (3TV/CBS 5) The investigation went cold for nearly 17 years, but Arizona DPS says they finally know who killed Richard Lucero of El Mirage, using new forensic technology to crack the case.
In December 2001, El Mirage Police went to Richard Lucero’s home on a welfare check and found him dead.
“We couldn’t believe it when we were told that he was dead,” said Lucero’s nephew, Felix Jimenez.
After investigators ruled the death a homicide, the case was handed over to DPS. But over time leads ran out and the case went cold.
Meanwhile, Lucero’s family kept waiting for justice.
“For Christmas or the holidays when we’d get together, his name would always come up,” Jimenez said.
But DPS never gave up on the case, and thanks to new forensics technology, they say they’ve finally found the murderer. DPS ran fingerprints found at the scene through the FBI’s new “Next Generation Identification System.”
DPS Director Frank Milstead says it’s a big improvement over fingerprint identification systems used in the past.
“It’s the amount of computing power that they have, it’s the clarity that they can use from the resolution of today’s video,” Milstead said.
The newly-identified prints, along with DNA evidence also found at the scene, matched up with a Fresno man named Frank Mendoza.
“We were able to resolve the case, make an arrest, and the subject is in custody,” Milstead said.
Mendoza is expected to be extradited to Arizona where he’ll face murder charges.
Meanwhile, Lucero’s family says they’re grateful for law enforcement’s hard work.
“We always felt that someday, somehow, we would have closure,” Jimenez said.
