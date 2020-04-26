PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many of you might be wondering when you should go to the hospital if you're suffering from a heat-related illness, especially in the age of coronavirus.

Banner Health's Dr. Frank LoVecchio said don't hesitate to call 911 if you see symptoms of a heat stroke. Slurred speech, an altered mental state and the inability to cool down body temperature are all signs of a heat stroke.

"The people who need to seek medical attention might be older and have co-existing medical problems," said Dr. LoVecchio. "A lot of the people we see in the hospital with heat-related illness that are pretty severe, are those who are on medications like antihistamines."

Some of you might be worried about going to the hospital during the COVID-19 crisis, but Dr. LoVecchio wants to assure you that staff at the hospitals are taking every precaution to ensure the virus doesn't spread. "Obviously, in the hospital, people are always worried about getting coronavrius. Although it's a real fear, we take a lot of precaution to avoid that," he said.

Dr. LoVecchio said if they see a patient who was coughing, they clean up the room meticulously and then wait awhile until someone else goes back in. He said they put the patients in rooms with negative pressure. Lastly, the doctor said not all heat-related illnesses result in a hospital visit. "If you have heat cramps, have some rest and hydration and it'll resolve that," he said.