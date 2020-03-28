PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Saturday, it was announced that the Arizona Director of Emergency Management Wendy Smith-Reeve resigned. Arizona's Family received confirmation on this announcement from Arizona National Guard Major Aaron Thacker.

"Yes, I can confirm that. We accepted her letter of resignation today," said Thacker via email. "I do not have any further details at the moment."

Smith-Reeve's resignation letter was released later on Saturday. In the letter, she describes her presence as "duplicative." She added that her official last day is March 31.

See her full resignation letter below:

Smith-Reeves' resignation comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporting to the AZ National Guard Major Gen. Michael McGuire, she has made notable appearances with Gov. Doug Ducey at gatherings pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak. She has been essential when making judgement calls in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Arizona.

After accepting Smith-Reeves' resignation, McGuire appointed Anthony Cox as acting director of the Division of Emergency Management. Cox has been the deputy director of the Division of Emergency Management since 2017.

“We appreciate Deputy Director Smith-Reeve’s service. As Director of DEMA, I am grateful for Mr. Cox’s willingness to assume the director of the Division of Emergency Management position,” McGuire said in a released statement. “I have full confidence and trust that Mr. Cox, along with the deep bench of talented and capable leaders on the DEMA team will not miss a beat as we drive on to serve the great state and citizens of Arizona.”

Ducey's Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato tweeted a statement in reaction to McGuire's decision. "Arizona is grateful to have the very steady leadership of Major General McGuire leading our emergency operations during this critical time. We won't miss a beat with him and his team at the helm," he tweeted.