PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With $18 million in federal funding possibly being cut from the Special Olympics, local disability rights advocates are protesting the government’s plans.
"Special Olympics give people activity,” said disability rights advocate Gina Schuh. “Activity leads to greater health and it leads to happier lives.”
Under the proposal, $7 billion in education funding would be slashed, including all federal money for the Special Olympics.
[READ MORE: Betsy DeVos defends her proposed cuts to Special Olympics -- again]
Schuh said the greatest impact would not be felt in huge areas like Phoenix, but in places where resources are scarce.
"What are you doing when you live in a little farm town in Kansas?” she asks.
Without federal money, experts said the Special Olympics would rely completely on sponsorships from private companies, including Toyota and Procter & Gamble.
Arizona’s Family reached out to Special Olympics Arizona for comment about the cutbacks.
Organization leaders did not specifically talk about the cuts being considered, but said their organization would be reaching out to lawmakers in an attempt to drum up support to keep the budget intact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.