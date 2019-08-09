PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The director of the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) says he is stepping down.
Charles Ryan sent an email to his staff Friday announcing his retirement. His last day will be Sept. 13.
According to his ADC bio page, Ryan has 41 years of experience in the field of corrections. He has served as Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Deputy Director of Prison Operations, as a prison warden and as a prison administrator.
The ADC has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months after leaked videos raised concerns about prison safety.
And Ryan has faced growing pressure from civil rights advocates who started a "Fire Chuck Ryan" campaign over alleged inhumane conditions in prisons.
A judge last year found Ryan in contempt for failing to follow through on promises to improve inmate health care, and the state was fined $1.4 million. The judge has threatened further fines.
Earlier this year, the department was rocked by revelations that inmates at the Lewis prison complex west of Phoenix were able to open their locked cell doors and attack corrections officers and other prisoners.
But Ryan made no reference to the controversy in Friday's email to his staff.
The email reads:
All,
After much reflection on my nearly four decades of service to the people of the Great State of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Corrections, the time has come for me to take my leave. Effective September 13, 2019, I will retire from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
I am eternally grateful to the thousands of courageous men and women who have served in this incredible agency since its establishment in 1968. They, as I, share a deep commitment to public service and safety. ADC's mission is continuous and the risk our employees willingly take on every day is unparalleled in the criminal justice system. It has been my honor and privilege to have served with such public safety professionals.
Though there is more to be done, now is the time for me to pursue new opportunities and rededicate myself to my family which has served and sacrificed in support of me throughout my public service career.
I am confident the Department's progressive leadership in effective correctional practices has and will continue to result in safer communities and recidivism reduction. Moreover, I know in my heart that ADC's employees will continue to carry out our critical mission and move it forward with honor and professionalism.
Sincerely,
Charles L. Ryan
Director
On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey called Ryan a "nationally-recognized leader" and praised him for his work in Arizona prisons over the ears.
Here is the governor's statement in response to the news of Ryan's retirement:
"Director Ryan has committed his life to serving in the corrections field for more than 40 years. His dedication to ensuring public safety and providing inmates a real second chance, has made him a nationally-recognized leader. He's worked closely with his colleagues at the Department of Economic Security and AHCCCS to ensure those leaving the correctional system have the opportunity for employment and a successful life post-release. It's this work that led to a 10 percent drop in released inmates going back to prison on a technical violation, and experiencing the largest drop in the number of inmates in Arizona prisons since 1974. I'm grateful to Director Ryan for his dedication and service."
He'll be back the next day in another role and double dip the system.
Long overdue.
