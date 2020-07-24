PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire ignited at the Arizona Democratic Party building early Friday morning.
When Phoenix fire arrived at the Central Avenue and Thomas Road building, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters quickly entered the building to look for anyone who might be inside and put out the fire.
According to Phoenix fire, ladder crews were sent to the roof to cut ventilation to help control the fire. Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire.
Nobody was hurt, but the blaze destroyed the part of the building housing the county Democratic offices, including computers, tablets, phone-banking equipment, campaign literature and years of candidate and organizing information, county Chair Steven Slugocki said. It also destroyed political memorabilia accumulated over decades, including campaign materials for John F. Kennedy, he said.
“The Democratic Party in Arizona is pretty small. We’re a small group family,” Slugocki said. “Everything has come out of that building. Elected officials. All meetings. Everything goes through that office. At some point, every Democrat has been through that building. It’s gone.”
Slugocki and state Democratic Chair Felecia Rotellini declined to speculate on whether the blaze could be caused by arson. Both said employees have been mostly working remotely since March.
“We want to know why this happened, and it is something that is simply going to empower us to work harder and keep our eyes on the prize,” Rotellini said. “We’re definitely not going to let this be a distraction from working as hard as we can to turn Arizona blue in November.”
It’s too soon to say whether the fire is suspicious, Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade said.
“We have not ruled anything out,” McDade said. “We are actively pursuing all leads, all the evidence we have.”