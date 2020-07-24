PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire ignited at the Arizona Democratic Party building 1:00 a.m. Friday morning near Central Avenue and Thomas Road.
When Phoenix Fire arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. They quickly pulled hoses and entered the building to look for anyone who might be inside and put out the fire.
According to fire, ladder crews were sent to the roof to cut ventilation to help control the fire.
Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are continuing to investigate the fire and figure out how it started.