PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) Thursday's Supreme Court decision on DACA made waves in Arizona, where an estimated 25,000 participants in the immigration program live.

Supreme Court blocks President Trump from ending DACA The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, the second stunning election-season rebuke from the court in a week after its ruling that it's illegal to fire people because they're gay or transgender.

"I'm so glad and so relieved that I can catch a breath again," said Reyna Montoya, a DACA recipient who spoke at a rally outside Phoenix's ICE offices.

Attendees at Thursday's rally celebrated the move by the Supreme Court to uphold the Obama-era program that allows undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children to work, get a driver's license, and be protected from deportation. "This morning was beautiful," said DACA recipient Saul Rascon Salazar.

Still, the Supreme Court ruling was only based on whether the Trump administration complied with the procedural requirements for ending DACA — so the program still could get scrapped in the future.

"It's not a moment to celebrate with tears, it's a moment to organize," said DACA recipient Tony Valdovinos.

The coalition of immigration rights groups at Thursday's rally also called for policy reforms. The groups are pushing for lawmakers to get rid of Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as to include more protections from deportation for undocumented immigrants.