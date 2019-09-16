GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes are encouraging students to read with their annual incentive reading program.
It is a program that is offered to local teachers at no cost.
Teachers give students Coyotes prizes, depending on the number of minutes they read each day.
The program allows students and teachers to record their reading minutes, submit them monthly and win prizes like pizza parties or trips to Gila River Arena.
The program is aimed toward second to fourth graders and support their curriculum.
Registration is now open for the 2019-2020 program.
For the latest information on the reading program, click here.