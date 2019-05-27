PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona couple says someone broke into their camper while it was getting serviced at a shop in Prescott Valley.
The couple runs a nonprofit called Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, where they travel the country to talk to first responders about suicide prevention.
The Dill family said they dropped their trailer off at Affinity RV on May 8. When they picked it up Friday, the couple says someone clearly had been staying in it.
"It was very obvious two people were living in our camper for a very long time, while it was supposedly in a secure, locked facility at Affinity RV," said Jeff Dill.
The couple spent hours cleaning it out and trying to get rid of the smell.
"What they were doing in our bedroom, I have no idea because it was just soiled all over the mattress," said Jeff. "They had duct tape out around on the mattress, mud, bloody underwear on our kitchen table."
The couple said someone ate their food and wore their clothes.
"I was so upset and sad, and I couldn't even believe it," said Karen. "I really was shocked."
They're spending hundreds of dollars staying at a hotel. They want Affinity to replace their camper.
"The first thing they said to me was, 'So it's our fault that there's (sic) criminals in this world?' I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? You didn't even offer me a place to stay tonight,'" said Karen.
Affinity RV says it apologized to the couple, and that comment was taken out of context.
Affinity said it is offering to clean the camper and replace anything that was ruined. The company said it's talking with its insurance company to find out if it would cover a new camper for the couple.
