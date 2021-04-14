PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Corporation Commission voted Wednesday night on new guidelines to protect people who are late on utility payments. The commission began a moratorium on shutoffs two years ago after 72-year-old Stephanie Pullman died when her power was cut-off for a late payment on a 107 degree day. She owed just $51. The moratorium bans utility disconnects between June 1 and October 15.
At the Commission's March meeting, they were looking at 3 different methods of determining when to prohibit utility cutoffs:
- Use the current moratorium in place
- Prohibit shutoffs based on a temperature threshold
- Prohibit shutoffs any time the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a heat warning.
Commissioners voted Wednesday to take the NWS option off the table altogether and to let utility companies choose between the other 2 options. The threshold temperature decided upon was 95 degrees.
"Given the fact that we've already had 95-plus degree days in not even mid-April, if I'm a utility company I'm going to choose the June 1 through October 15 moratorium," said advocate Stacey Champion, who's been going head-to-head with APS for years over hot weather deaths caused by power cutoffs. She also filed public comments for the meeting.
Champion prefers the method of 'no cutoffs above 95,' but is glad the commission at least got rid of the method that would have relied on weather advisories from the National Weather Service.
"Either way, it's a step in the right direction," she said. "I'm thankful to all 3 of the women commissioners (Sandra Kennedy, Anna Tovar, and Lea Marquez Peterson) who voted today to at least take a better step to protect public health."
Commissioners Jim O'Connor and Justin Olson voted against the measure as amended (the commission approved nine amendments before the final vote).
The vote also increases the minimum threshold for past due payments. Companies can't cut utilities unless a customer is at least $300 overdue on their electric bill or at least $225 behind on a gas bill. APS Director of Revenue Operations Katie Richards commented during the meeting, expressing concern about unpaid bills increasing costs for other customers.
"We have implemented a series of flexible policies that help us to work with individual customer needs, and we remain focused on providing multiple options for customers so that disconnect is a step of last resort," she said.
APS's media relations representative Jill Hanks sent a statement to Arizona's Family after the vote:
Today's decision was the first step in the Arizona Corporation Commission's formal rulemaking process. We are engaged in this collaborative effort to do what's right for the health and safety of our customers and employees and develop policies and procedures that are easily understood by customers. What's important for people to know is that APS is here to help our customers, providing flexible options to those who may be struggling with their bills to avoid ever being at risk for disconnection. We encourage those customers to contact us through our care center or aps.com for support and resources.
While O'Connor proposed delaying any action until the fall, the other commissioners were ready to vote.
"We need to not sit on this any longer. This is really important," Kennedy said.
Until these rules go into effect, the moratorium from June through October remains in place.
"Hopefully, we won't have anyone baking to death in their homes due to a utility shutoff moving forward," Champion said.
This still has to go through the formal rulemaking process, which means there will be at least one more hearing with public comment, and then another vote in the fall.