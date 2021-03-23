PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The summer heat will be here before we know it, and the Arizona Corporation Commission is trying to figure out the best way to prevent power shutoffs during the extreme heat. On Tuesday, commissioners discussed whether to keep the summertime moratorium in place that we saw last year or pick a different method.
Currently, power shut-offs are prohibited from June 1 to October 15. The issue of utility shut-offs during extreme heat became an intense debate after 72-year-old Stephanie Pullman died in 2018. She had just made a partial payment on her power bill, but because her account was $51 past due, APS cut her electricity. Pullman died on a 107° day.
“At the end of the day, this should be about protecting human life, and it’s the Arizona Corporation Commissioners’ job to protect health and public safety,” said consumer advocate Stacey Champion.
She was one of the many people who gave public comment during the commission’s open meeting on March 23. She likes the current moratorium, but she also wants to add in any other day when it’s 95° or hotter, noting the temperature reached triple digits in April 2020.
“We need some statewide legislation that could piggyback off of whatever comes out of this – as long as it’s good – to pick up those utilities that are not regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission,” she said. The Salt River Project (SRP), for example, is not regulated by the commission.
AARP Arizona also made its wishes known during the open meeting. They also like the temperature method – no shutoffs above 95° or below 32° (although the association is open to a compromise on the specific numbers) -- and they called for more than just a notice in the mail when a customer’s power is about to be shut off.
“We think there should be a door knock,” said AARP Associate State Director of Advocacy Steve Jennings. “Ya know, we think that if someone’s going to have their power turned off, a live person should show up at their door to make sure they’re ok.”
Jennings also said utilities shouldn’t get turned off until the customer is $300 past due. Among the other public commenters (utility companies, health/research experts, etc.), there was talk of that number being as low as $50.
The 3rd option would be to prohibit shutoffs when the National Weather Service puts out advisories for the heat or cold.
“We don’t think it’s a good idea for our state regulators to base policy on an out-of-state entity, on a federal entity that can change things,” Jennings said. He expressed concern that the NWS could change terminology and methodology over the years that might nullify or make the Corporation Commission’s decision more confusing.
“This is a really important policy,” Jennings said. “This may be the most consequential decision this set of commissioners ever makes.”
The vote on which moratorium method to use will happen during the commission’s open meeting in April.