PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - How hot is too hot?
The Arizona Corporation Commission is trying to determine when power companies can safely pull the plug on customers for non-payment.
[WATCH: Arizona Corporation Commission debate power shutoffs]
On Monday the five-member panel debated a plan to barred utility companies from turning off the electricity after the temperatures it 105 degrees.
The original proposal set the trigger at 95 degrees.
[RELATED: Arizona utility regulators discuss new policy on power disconnects]
The decision to raise the threshold by 10 degrees was determined without consulting any health or medical professionals.
Activists at the meeting demanded they should be included in the decision since they see this a public safety issue.
[WATCH: Phoenix advocate calls utility disconnects a 'public health crisis']
Last year, a 72-year-old woman died after APS cut her power because she was $51 short on her utility bill.
[RELATED: APS: Delinquent customers to stay connected after woman's heat-related death]
The commission took no formal action as the meeting and will continue discussing the issue in the weeks and months ahead.
[RELATED: APS ban on summer power-shut off to be lifted next month]
Meanwhile, emergency rules adopted by the commission that prohibit disconnecting service from June 1 to Oct.15 will stay in place.