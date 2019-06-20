Arizona Corp. Commission says utilities cannot disconnect customers this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Corporation Commission voted unanimously Thursday to ensure that your power is not disconnected during the hot summer months.
The decision comes about a week after APS, Arizona's largest utility announced, announced that it was suspending disconnection for delinquent accounts for 30 days after learning that a Sun City West customer's death in 2018 was heat-related. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office cited "environmental heat exposure" as her cause of death.
Stephanie Pullman, 72, was found dead in her home after her electricity was shut off on Sept. 7. The utility said it sent Pullman several notices before disconnecting her service.
Pullman's daughter, Jeanine Smith, believes her mother might still be alive if APS had not cut off power to her home.
"I don't see how you could shut off someone's electric in triple-digit weather," said Smith. "In my heart, I believe they're at fault."
APS said last week that it would be taking a close look at its policies.
"It's heartbreaking," said consumer advocate Stacey Champion last week. "But to think that Stephanie Pullman is the only person I think is naive."
Champion cited a significant and controversial rate hike APS implemented in 2017 as an issue for many people.
Tucson Electric followed APS's action late last week, and the Arizona Corporation Commission got involved, as well.
The ACC regulates both APS and Tucson Electric, but not SRP, Arizona's second-largest utility. SRP is a political subdivision of Arizona and is designated as a quasi-government agency.
The emergency rules ACC voted to enact Thursday take effect immediately. The ACC tweeted its decision Thursday, following up with another tweet stating that commissioners will "direct staff to begin formal rulemaking on utility's termination of service."
Commissioners unanimously vote to enact emergency rules to prevent electric utility customer disconnections of service during hot weather months from June 1-October 15.— Arizona Corporation Commission (@CorpCommAZ) June 20, 2019
Commissioners follow up on the emergency rulemaking, which will be in effect for 180 days, and direct staff to begin formal rulemaking on utility’s termination of service.— Arizona Corporation Commission (@CorpCommAZ) June 20, 2019
“We have seen what we can do when we need to move expeditiously,” Commissioner Sandra Kennedy said Thursday. “I think this is really just the beginning. I think there is more we can do in terms of relief.”
Thursday’s vote was unanimous, although Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson was on a preplanned vacation and didn’t participate. She supported the measure and called for research into whether other deaths have occurred.
"There needs to be a better way to identify people who need help. Somehow, we need to know," Bob Burns, the chairman of Arizona's Corporation Commission, said last week.
Commissioner Justin Olson said Thursday he worried that customers would accrue such large bills during the disconnect ban period they might end up disconnected anyway.
“I’m concerned ... that it may create an enticement for folks to build up substantial amounts of past-due utility bills and then not be able to pay that amount and it will lead to increased disconnections,” Olson said. Still, he said he “enthusiastically supported” the measure.
Kennedy countered that banning late fees and interest is actually an incentive.
“I can still be delinquent, pay and catch up without having to pay those fees and try to figure out where those dollars are going to come from,” said Kennedy, the only Democrat on the panel. “I understand it’s a hardship. It’s a hardship because people can’t pay their bills. It’s a hardship because rates are too high. What do we do about that?”
People who don’t have their electricity cut off for non-payment during the summer months would still be required to pay their bills. And the commission’s utilities division director, Elijah Abinah, said in a memo to commissioners that adopting the rule may raise rates for all customers, because payment delays and an increase in bad debt could be passed on to all customers.
The ACC, which was established by the Arizona Constitution, is comprised of five elected commissioners who serve four-year terms with the possibility of election to a second consecutive term.
The current Commission, led by Burns, is Boyd Dunn, Sandra Kennedy, Justin Olson, and Lea Marquez Peterson.
The Commission must approve rate hikes requested by the utilities it regulates.
