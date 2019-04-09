Could Arizona join a number of cities and states and change the tobacco age to 21? A new study from the American Heart Association and CityHealth shows a majority of people in Phoenix and Mesa support increasing the age limit to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.
Breann Vogt's 2-year-old son, Asher, was born prematurely.
[WATCH: Leaders disagree on how to prevent young people from smoking, vaping]
"They thought his lungs pretty much stopped developing after my water broke at 23 weeks," Vogt said.
Now, she said they stay away from popular places to avoid secondhand smoke.
"He's on oxygen, so he can't be around people who smoke," Vogt said. "It’s a huge problem to have an oxygen tank around smoking."
Vogt said she supports increasing the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. According to that new poll from the American Heart Association, a majority of voters in Phoenix and Mesa do too, to curb use among youth.
"E-cigarettes have increased in terms of an issue at schools by approximately 300%," said Dr. Jacob Chavez, the former superintendent at the Cartwright School District.
He is also on the board for the local chapter of the American Heart Association. They, along with a coalition of other organizations such as March of Dimes, the American Lung Association and the Cancer Action Network oppose the new strike-everything bill SB 1147, which would increase the age limit. But they say the industry was too involved in crafting the bill, which they say would also undo years of mandates about smoking.
Their full statement reads:
“The American Heart Association is strongly opposed to Senate Bill 1147. The bill features language developed by the tobacco industry, enacts statutes that ensure their products are not regulated effectively, and will allow tobacco products to be used on school grounds for the first time in 20 years. All in all, the bill would roll back decades of public health work across the state. The tobacco industry does not have a track record of protecting the public’s health and we should not trust them now.”
"I think its up to us as leaders to provide the education for them so they understand the risk of tobacco and e-cigarettes," Chavez said.
Vogt is looking ahead to the summer, to when Asher's tracheostomy can come out, and beyond, to when she won't have to worry as much when they go out as a family.
"It makes sense from the poll that voters are in favor of increasing the age because it affects everyone, especially pregnant expecting moms," Vogt said.
The Arizona Smoke Free Business Alliance, which is compromised of vape businesses, sent us a statement in favor of that strike-everything bill currently being considered. You can read their full statement below.
