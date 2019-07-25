PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona business wants to solve a big problem for the medical marijuana industry. Federal drug laws make it difficult for banks to work with the companies. Most dispensaries can only use cash for transactions.
A company called Alta came up with a form of payment that's not cash or card. They use tokens.
"Picking up cash and then having our vendors or wholesale workers walking around with that much money, there’s always a security risk to that," said Raul Molina, owner of Mint Dispensary.
Molina explains, "Not everybody takes cash. A lot of times we’re buying stuff from another state, or we’re having to get from another company, and not having access to pay large amounts of cash or not having access to cash, I’m not gonna send 20-thousand-dollars cash through the mail."
Alta will allow businesses to buy digital tokens from the company.
"At that point they’re able to pay their taxes, utilities and any other vendor in form of tokens instead of cash," said Alta COO Sarah Wessel. "After they’re done, and they’re ready to sell back their tokens, they simply sell them back, and it's proceeds from the sale of a digital commodity, and now they can be banked anywhere."
Business owners like Molina said they're willing to pay for the service.
"At the moment this is huge, so the opportunity to be able to just take small steps forward, we'll take this now," said Molina.
