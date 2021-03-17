TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The legal sale of recreational marijuana began in Arizona Jan. 22, 2021.
Aside from taxation privilege taxes, which are a standard for any business, dispensaries selling recreational pot have to pay marijuana excise taxes to the Arizona Department of Revenue.
According to ADOR officials, the state collected more than half a million dollars in MET taxes for January.
The amounts reported for February are not fully available yet. The revenue department said it has only been able to partially collect MET taxes for February because businesses won’t report MET taxes until sometime in the next month.
The revenue department collects the excise tax, then transfers the money to the State Treasury, which is responsible for the distribution of funds.