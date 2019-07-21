CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona children battling cancer are getting help with some school supplies.
The Children’s Cancer Network gathered 42 families together Saturday to help them look forward to the first day of school without the stress.
Organizers invited family out today to pick up backpacks, uniforms and supplies for free.
The also gathered for a lunch and some craft time.
The organization says this does more than just save the families money.
For more information on the Children's Cancer Network, click here.
