PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new analysis is looking at one of the most pressing issues in our country: rising child care costs. According to the Economic Policy Institute, Arizona is one of 33 states where infant child care is more expensive than in-state college tuition. "It is definitely frustrating. It is frustrating on multiple factors because women end up being the brunt of it," said Natacha Chavez.
Chavez is a Phoenix mom of two who left the workforce because child care was too expensive. "That would mean I would have to find a job that would pay for child care, that would also give me something to take home," said Chavez.
The report found that infant child care costs nearly $11,000 a year in Arizona. By the government's standards, only 7% of families in our state can afford that. David Lujan, the CEO of Child Action Alliance, has been fighting for more child care funding in Arizona. "One of the things we have been really pushing for, for several years now, is for more state investments into child care subsidies to help Arizona families just be able to afford the high cost of taking care of their children," said Lujan.
When asked what the state is doing to help make childcare more affordable, the Governor's office sent us this statement:
"Governor Ducey is dedicated to giving our kids the care they need as they recover from all the devastating impacts of the pandemic.
In April 2020, Governor Ducey announced the official launch of Arizona Enrichment Centers to offer childcare for the children of first responders, critical healthcare workers, and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers. In May, he announced an expansion of the program to offer prioritized child care for the children of grocery store employees and food bank workers.
On top of that, in May 2021, Governor Ducey announced the "Arizona Back to Work" plan to support Arizonans returning to the workforce. As part of this program, the State of Arizona assisted individuals who transitioned from unemployment to a new job by providing three months of child care assistance for individuals with children who return to work after receiving unemployment benefits.
The Governor's budget last year included $1 billion for child care. In November, Governor Ducey announced $1 million in federal funding to support the Arizona Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs in its efforts to help kids recover from the social and emotional implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same month, he announced an investment of $1.25 million to support mentorship programs for at-risk youth and training programs for parents of underrepresented families.
The Governor is committed to supporting our kids and hard-working parents who have been through so much."
Lujan said state child care assistance is available, but it is mostly for low-income families. Click here to learn more.