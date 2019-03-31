GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona-based nonprofit is helping those affected by Cyclone Idai that ripped through Mozambique, a southeastern African country.
Care for Life has been working in Mozambique for 20 years by teaching knowledge and skills to the people there to become self-reliant.
They have about 30 associates there who have lost everything when the cyclone hit on March 14. But they are helping other survivors.
"Places where villages, hundreds of villages were, it's nothing but water, Water as far as your eye can see, miles and miles in all directions," said Cindy Packard, who helped start Care for Life. "The people are just gone."
Hundreds are dead, and millions have been affected by the storm.
"This cyclone is maybe the worst natural disaster in the Southern Hemisphere ever, a far greater tragedy than the world was aware of," said Packard.
She said the government doesn't have the infrastructure to help all those in need.
"Families are searching for their loved ones," said Packard.
The nonprofit has three buildings there but the cyclone heavily damaged them.
For the next year, Care for Life will be focused on disaster relief, Packard said. She said even small donations go a long way.
"For the cost of a Big Mac, we can save their life. Literally, with a mosquito net and water purification," said Packard.
She said another Arizona charity will match dollar for dollar during the next two weeks.
"We have so much and they have nothing," said Packard.
For more information, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.