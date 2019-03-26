PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a whole new look and feel for the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix!
The business and entertainment complex at Van Buren and Third streets just underwent $25 million in renovations.
Those improvements include new creative office space, outdoor work stations, shopping, entertainment and casual dining.
Guests will find new modern colors, outdoor furnishings, lounge areas, modern shade structures, as well as new landscape and water features.
New lighting and illuminated signage has also been added, including a can't-miss, 60-foot LED jumbotron on the corner of Van Buren and Third streets.
Valet parking has been added and new bike racks have been installed.
Plus, there's a brand new stage in place ready to host entertainers.
In addition to all the improvements at the complex, Arizona Center is also launching a new logo, website and brand identity.
A statement on the website reads: "We’re undergoing a transformation that will showcase incredible architectural features for an urban-contemporary environment ideal for shopping, dinner, live music and events, and more. What we’re accomplishing isn’t just a remodel, it’s Arizona Center re-imagined."
“We are thrilled to debut the newly renovated Arizona Center,” said Matt Root, managing partner for Parallel Capital Partners, owner and manager of the center. “The upgrades to the center bring a whole new vibe to the heart of downtown Phoenix. As we add tenants, Arizona Center will continue to become an even bigger hub for meeting up with friends and family, entertainment, shopping and so much more.”
And soon, folks can work, shop, play and STAY at the Arizona Center, since a new hotel is set to break ground.
The AC Hotel by Marriott is set to be the first upscale, select-service boutique hotel in downtown Phoenix.
The hotel will break ground next month and should be completed in 2020.
The 13-story, 199-room, urban-inspired hotel will be just steps away from the Phoenix Convention Center.
It will offer a fitness center, a 3,400-square-foot meeting room, a European-inspired breakfast and tapas service and an indoor/outdoor lobby lounge and bar that will overlook Arizona Center’s 3-acre urban park, the Grotto.
Following the groundbreaking, construction will begin on a new 31-story residential tower, to be called Palm Tower.
But right now, Arizona Center is focusing on bringing in new tenants.
So far, Kwench Juice Café has moved in, and Freshii, featuring fast-casual fresh and nutritious food, just opened. Bosa Donuts has also started construction for a tentative opening in early June.
Additionally, Arizona Center has a variety of mixed-use office space which includes a new tenant, Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management.
New leases are also in the works.
For more information, visit www.arizonacenter.com.
