PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson released a statement Wednesday regarding recent trade rumors.
In his statement, he admits his frustration with the season, but says he intends to continue to "give his all" to the Cardinals.
Peterson's statement reads:
I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone. But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this week's game.
In the past week, the Arizona Cardinals have suffered their most embarrassing home loss since moving to Glendale, fired their offensive coordinator, and endured swirling rumors about a possible trade of one of their star players.
According to ESPN reports earlier this week, Patrick Peterson had asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct. 30 NFL trading deadline.
But Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said last week the team would not trade the Pro Bowl corner.
Peterson has been vocal about his goal of getting to the Hall of Fame.
Peterson was a first-round draft pick out of LSU who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons.
My statement. pic.twitter.com/FG8R7Fa0YA— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 24, 2018
CB @P2 addressed the trade rumors. https://t.co/qy5MjNnN4X— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 24, 2018
