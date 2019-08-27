PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) –The Arizona Cardinals said Ron Minegar, the team's executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been suspended for six weeks and fined $200,000 in the wake of a DUI arrest in Chandler earlier this month.
That fine will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), according to a statement released by the Cardinals Tuesday night.
"During the suspension, he is excluded from all business operations and prohibited from attending team functions or facilities," the statement reads.
In addition to the suspension and the fine, the Cardinals say several other things must also happen before Minegar returns to the team.
"These include but are not limited to an alcohol assessment, counseling and mandatory DUI education, as well as community service," according to the statement.
The Cardinals say Minegar "has been away from the team" since his arrest on Aug. 10.
A few days later, the Chandler Police Department released its report on Minegar's arrest, as well as body camera video of his encounter with officers.
That video shows Minegar seeming to struggle with the field sobriety test and then declining a breath test. Blood was drawn to determine Minegar's blood alcohol content (BAC), but those results were not immediately available.
After he was taken in, Minegar was cited and released.
"As stated previously, the decision to drive after drinking alcohol is inexcusable," reads the organization's statement about Minegar's suspension. "It is a serious offense that far too often has tragic results. We are incredibly grateful that did not occur in this instance. However, the behavior calls for severe consequences and these disciplinary measures demonstrate that. They also reflect that all those who work for the Cardinals and within the National Football League are held to a standard higher than simply a legal one."
Minegar's DUI arrest came on the heels of another arrest, that one involving a player accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The team cut lineman Darius Philon, the day before Minegar's arrest, something he mentioned to officers -- saying it was a "bad day" -- while chatting with them before his field sobriety test.
Minegar joined the Cardinals' front office from Disney Sports in 2000.