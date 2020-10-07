(3TV/CBS5) -- The Higgins home in Kernersville, North Carolina is a house divided. Lincoln Higgins was just three years old when he became a fiercely loyal Arizona Cardinals fan, despite his parents' preferences.
"We didn't think it would stick, honestly," said Micah Higgins. "Because it was based on his favorite color and his favorite bird."
His mom, Micah, likes the Green Bay Packers and his dad is a fan of the Carolina Panthers. "We are a huge football family. We watch football pretty much all Sunday," Micah said. "We are always wearing jerseys for the Packers and the Panthers, so we just thought eventually he'll come to his senses, if you will."
Two years later, that hasn't happened! Lincoln remains loyal to the Cardinals. Over the weekend Lincoln's parents took him to his first professional football game to see their team and his. It was a big surprise for Lincoln, complete with his own Kyler Murray jersey.
When Lincoln's dad Tweeted some photos from the stadium, the Cards took notice and sent Lincoln a package of goodies, including a flag and a key chain.
In a year that's meant so much stress for so many families, football was a break for the Higgins family. The small gift from the Cardinals was an unexpected act of kindness and something Micah says we all need more of. "We were just blown away when they reached out to us about sending him stuff," Micah said. "And we weren't really sure what that was going to entail, but then like the next day we got a box."
He may live hundreds of miles away from State Farm Stadium, but with a new Cardinals flag above his bunk bed, he'll be dreaming of a Super Bowl victory.