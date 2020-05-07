TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Cardinals announced their 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday. Their season will include two prime-time, nationally-televised games – at Dallas in Week 6 on Monday Night Football and at Seattle in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football. It marks Arizona’s first road MNF appearance since 2009 at San Francisco.
Here's a breakdown of what's ahead:
-Week 1 at San Francisco: For the first time since their Super Bowl season of 2008, the Cards open the regular season at San Francisco. Arizona has won 8 of the last 10 meetings vs. the 49ers and is 4-2 all-time at Levi’s Stadium.
-Week 2 vs. Washington: A former NFC East foe, the Cards have faced Washington 124 times in a rivalry that dates back to 1931; they have only played the Giants more frequently (127 times). Arizona has won two of the three match-ups between the teams at State Farm Stadium.
-Week 3 vs. Detroit: A rematch of the 2019 opener and the NFL debut of Kyler Murray, who led the Cards back from an 18-point deficit to a 27-27 tie. It will mark AZ’s 15th regular season game vs. Detroit since 2002 realignment, the most against a non-NFC West opponent in that span.
-Week 4 at Carolina: After facing off twice as college head coaches in the Lone Star state, Kliff Kingsbury (Texas Tech) and Matt Rhule (Baylor) meet again. This will be Arizona’s eighth regular season road game vs. the Panthers. The last six have been at Bank of America Stadium but the first in 1995 was at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium where Cards WR DeAndre Hopkins and LB Isaiah Simmons would later star.
-Week 5 at NY Jets: These two franchises have met just nine total times making the Jets one of Arizona’s most infrequent opponents. The Cards won the last meeting - a 2016 win on Monday Night Football - and Kingsbury faces the team with which he finished his playing career in 2005.
-Week 6 at Dallas: Arizona goes to Dallas for a MNF tilt at AT&T Stadium. The venue is just 47 miles from Allen HS where Kyler Murray posted a 43-0 record and led his team to 3 straight state titles. The Cardinals won in their only other regular season visit to the stadium in 2014.
-Week 7 vs. Seattle: This home game vs. the Seahawks is just the second divisional game for the Cards in the first 10 weeks and their 1st since the opener at SF. Arizona will be coming off a short week due to a MNF road game but will get an extra break with the bye afterwards.
-Week 8 Bye: The open date comes near the season’s midway point with seven games down and nine games to go.
-Week 9 vs. Miami: The 13th all-time meeting between these clubs, Arizona has won three of the last four contests including both played at State Farm Stadium (2008 & 2012). Last year’s leading rusher, Kenyan Drake was traded to the Cards from Miami in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
-Week 10 vs. Buffalo: The Cards host an AFC East team for the second straight week as Buffalo comes to town. A Wild Card team two of the past three years, the Bills make their third ever visit to State Farm Stadium where the clubs split the prior two meetings (2008 & 2012).
-Week 11 at Seattle: Arizona faces Seattle for the second time in four games, this time in a nationally-televised Thursday night contest. The Cards are 4-1 in their last 5 games at CenturyLink Field where since 2013, Seattle is 2-5 against AZ while 38-11 vs. everyone else.
-Week 12 at New England: This will be the first game back in Foxboro for All-Pro AZ pass rusher Chandler Jones who was New England’s first-round pick in 2012; no NFL player has more sacks than Jones since then. The Cards have the series’ most-recent win at Gillette, a Week 2 victory in 2012.
-Week 13 vs. LA Rams: Arizona won’t play the Rams for the first time until the sixth of December but face them twice over the final five games. Larry Fitzgerald will look to add to his 195 total catches against them, the most by any player against a single opponent.
-Week 14 at NY Giants: The Cards have faced the Giants 127 times, more than any other team. The most recent game was at MetLife Stadium a year ago when Chandler Jones’ four sacks and Chase Edmonds’ three rushing TDs propelled Arizona to a 27-21 week 7 win.
-Week 15 vs. Philadelphia: This will be the 121st all-time meeting in a series
The Cardinals also released their preseason games, although dates and kickoff times are still to come. The Cards will open at Green Bay (sometime between Aug. 13-17), then have a home game against the Chiefs (Aug. 20-24), go to Las Vegas (Aug. 27-30) and close as usual against the Broncos, (at home Sept. 3-4).
