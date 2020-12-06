GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in a tough loss Sunday afternoon. The final score was 38 to 28.

After Angelo Blackson got hold of Jared Goff's facemask, the Rams tied the game at 7-7. But by halftime, the Cardinals were trailing the Rams 14 to 7. The Cardinals had 82 yards of total offense in the first half, and 59 came on one play.

The second half didn't go much better. In the third quarter, the score was 17-14 with the Rams still leading. The Rams held onto that lead in the final quarter, bringing the score to 24-21. The Rams then scored again with a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Darrell Henderson, taking the score to 31-21. And then another touchdown by the Rams brought the score to 38-21. But a Cardinals touchdown brought the team some new life. With minutes to spare, we scored...bringing the final to 38-28.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals did not have its Red Sea behind them today.

In late November, the franchise announced it would not have fans in stands for the Cardinals' home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 6. The Cards pointed to the latest COVID-19 numbers and guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services as reasons for keeping fans out. There were a limited number of spectators allowed but it was made up of family members of Cardinals players and employees.

The Red Birds played their first two games without fans in the stadium before allowing family members of players and staff on Sept. 27 against the Lions. The team then allowed 1,200 fans on Oct. 25, followed by 4,200 fans on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. However, COVID-19 cases have spiked to numbers the state hasn't seen since the summer when Arizona was considered a hot spot for the coronavirus.

The Cardinals have two more home games after Dec. 6's game. They host the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 20 and then the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 27. The team said it will make a decision about fans for those games after discussing it with ADHS.