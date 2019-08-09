PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals is in trouble with the law.
Darius Philon was arrested on Friday morning for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Maricopa County jail records.
Officers wouldn't confirm Friday night what he's accused of doing that led up to the arrest. Arizona's Family is working to obtain those details from court documents.
The 25-year-old is still waiting to see a judge as of 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website.
Philon played college ball at the University of Arkansas and was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2015.
He signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year.
(4) comments
Black NFL cancer
NFL=National Felons League.
Nowhere does it say "suspicion of", so something happened. Hope the Cardinals think it was worth $10 mil. Kinda like Fox New... file it officially under "entertainment expense".
Yo it don’t matter what cards think, nfl ain’t gonna let that sht slip
