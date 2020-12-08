PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley Cardinals fan got a chance to Zoom with his favorite team.
Boyce Martinet, 27, recently died of brain cancer. His parents said the opportunity for him to zoom with defensive lineman Zach Allen and former tight end Ben Patrick was special.
"It was great to see him be able to have a day like that with everything that was going on, to just forget about everything that he was going through and just enjoying life again," said Boyce's dad, Lance.
"It meant a lot to us to see him happy, to see him smile. That's not something he was doing a lot of. So, to know that he had the energy to do something fun, and something he wanted to do. It meant a lot to me," mom Holly Martinet added.
Boyce was born with a heart defect and had 5 open heart surgeries as a child. His parents were glad they got the time they did with him.
"Unfortunate that it got cut short like this but at least we had the 27 years with him," Lance said.
Lance said he got a glimpse of Boyce precancer self during the call
"Brain cancer really affects how much he could express himself but having that phone call and talking to them really brought out the personality that we really used to see all the time," Lance said.