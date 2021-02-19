QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With all the blackouts and busted pipes across Texas in the nasty winter weather, researchers in Arizona are looking at whether or not our state is ready for an extreme weather crisis. ASU scientists say this is something everyone should be paying attention to, and now a local farmer is starting to do just that.

While it’s unlikely southern Arizona will ever have such frigid cold, snow, and ice, extreme heat or drought could shut down an entire state, too. That’s something that’s been on farmer Mark Schnepf’s mind.

“The water is 100% dependent upon electricity for pumping,” he said.

David White, with ASU’s Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation, says that’s important for everyone to remember.

"There is a nexus or an interconnection between these different systems that provide society benefits like energy, water, and food," he said.

In fact, the thing that uses more electricity than anything else in the state is the process of pumping water for hundreds of miles from the Colorado River. Queen Creek's Schnepf Farms is well known for its vegetables and peaches, but neither groundwater nor water from the Colorado could help those crops if the whole state lost power.

"If the grid went down and we weren't able to operate our pumps, we literally – it wouldn't take long before all the crops on the farm would be dead," Schnepf said.

So is Arizona prepared for a major energy disaster if it came our way? White says that answer comes down to how well public agencies and private companies work together in our current infrastructure.

"There is a high degree of coordination. We can always do better," White said, as he explained the term 'adaptive governance.'

"Moving forward, the impacts of extended drought and climate are going to create new, more complex risks, and our current level of preparedness will not be adequate to meet those future challenges without increasing levels of attention," White said.

Schnepf has felt pretty confident in Arizona's utility set up for decades, but this week's energy crisis has him paying more attention to it.

"It's an eye-opener, and I think it's something that we need to be aware of and talk about," he said.

One other thing that would help Arizona fare better is the fact that the state is part of the western state's power grid, so other states could step in to help us out if we had major blackouts. However, Texas has its own grid (so as to be unregulated by the federal government), so they can't get electricity re-routed their way, no matter how badly other states would like to offer it.