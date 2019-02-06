PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There's a new bill in the state Legislature that would help conserve water in the bathroom.
The measure, HB 2428, would require state buildings to convert to waterless urinals within two years.
Counties and cities would have to add the urinals during the construction of new buildings and remodeling of existing buildings.
Arizona Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, who proposed the legislation, said the change would not only reduce water consumption but also save the taxpayers money.
"It is estimated that a urinal within a commercial setting can use up to 40,000 gallons annually so by replacing the 13 urinals within the Arizona House of Representatives, for example, we could save 520,000 gallons annually," Thorpe said in a statement. "The government needs to stop flushing taxpayer money down the drain."
The measure still has a long way to go before it becomes law.
Legislators have struggled to find solutions to Arizona's 19-year drought.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed the historic drought contingency plan on Jan. 31, which aims to protect the long-term water supply for several western U.S states and Mexico.
The legislation develops a plan to conserve water from Lake Mead, a large reservoir on the Colorado River.
Today is historic for Arizona. The Drought Contingency Plan is the most significant water legislation passed in nearly 40 years — and it was done by putting party labels aside and putting Arizona first #DCP #AZWater #ThingsThatMatterAZ pic.twitter.com/rbg324NewM— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 1, 2019
